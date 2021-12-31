On New Year’s Eve, what’s on TV? Here are seven specials to ring in the new year in 2022.

On New Year’s Eve, what’s on TV? 7 Specials to Ring in 2022

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, many people will be spending another New Year’s Eve on the couch at home.

Fortunately, there will be plenty of festive programming on television to help you ring in the new year in 2022.

While Fox has already canceled its live New Year’s Eve special due to the pandemic, most other networks, including CNN, NBC, and ABC, are going ahead with their plans.

Here are seven New Year’s Eve specials that will air in 2021, as well as information on how to watch them:

8 p.m. is the time to tune in.

ABC’s E.T.

The late Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

(Ryan Seacrest has been the host of the show since 2005.)

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it’s the most-watched of the New Year’s Eve TV specials.

Seacrest will host from Times Square this year, Ciara from Los Angeles, and Billy Porter from New Orleans.

The special’s first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico will also feature Daddy Yankee.

Journey, Karol G, Avril Lavigne, French Montana, and Macklemore with Ryan Lewis are just a few of the artists who will be performing.

When and where can you watch it: 10:30 p.m.

NBC’s ET and Peacock’s Peacock

In this 2-hour special from executive producer Lorne Michaels, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live ring in the year 2022 from Miami.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 23kGoldn, Kitty Ca(dollar)h, and others are among the performers and guests.

Andy Cohen has promised to get Anderson Cooper drunk at the 2022 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.

When and where to watch: 8 p.m.

ET on CNN and CNNgo, as well as CNN’s mobile apps.

Anderson Cooper of CNN and Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration from Times Square.

Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota, from New Orleans, take over at 12:30 a.m.

Katy Perry, fresh from her new Las Vegas residency, joins William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind and Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, and Cheri Oteri among the performers and guests.

8 p.m. is the time to tune in.

ET on CBS and Paramount+

More than 50 country music stars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bently, Blake Shelton, and others, will perform at a 5-hour celebration in Nashville to count down to 2022.

