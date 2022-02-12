On our first date, my Tinder match took me to his mother’s birthday party and then paid me to pretend to be his girlfriend.

On our first date, my Tinder match took me to his mother’s birthday party and then paid me to play his girlfriend.

ONLINE dating is a lot like gambling in that you never know what you’re getting into.

Many Tinder horror stories have been shared on TikTok, but few compare to what happened to @no_thanks3.

”So definitely not the worst, but one of the most interesting was when Tinder was up and coming when I was living in West LA,” she began the video, which has since gone viral with over 3,2 million views.

She matched with a guy after a period of swiping, and he immediately sent her a message asking, ”Hey, how spontaneous are you?”

Despite the fact that the TikTok user isn’t known for being spontaneous, she agreed to meet the would-be Romeo the following day.

The man picked her up an hour later and the two went for a drive, chatting the entire time to learn more about each other.

”We end up at this cliff-side restaurant, which is super nice and super boujee […], and we go inside this private backroom with this amazing view, where ten people are seated.”

”Oh my God, Ryan, you brought her!” everyone exclaims as they turn around.

”Oh my God, Ryan, w*f?” I exclaim.

It wasn’t long before she realized what had happened: it was her date’s mother’s birthday party, and he was desperate for the guests to believe he was dating.

She then put on a ”show” with the help of a few alcoholic drinks, claiming to be a student at the prestigious Pepperdine University School of Law and hailing from the East coast.

”They were pretentious and strange, and they loved the act I was performing.”

After the dinner party, the Tinder match thanked her for the show and asked if she’d be willing to go on more ”family dates” in the future – for which she would be compensated.

”So I went on three more dates and made a little extra money.”

Despite his efforts, she described him as ”really boring and awkward,” but nonetheless described it as a ”great experience.”

”I can now basically teach an improv class,” says the performer.

”Applying for an improv teaching gig like “yeah so i definitely have what youd call “experience,”” one viewer joked.

Others suggested she submit it to a publishing house, with one commenting, ”This is like a novel plot or something.”

Someone burst out laughing: ”This is hilarious.”

”You have self-assurance, girl!”

Another comment said, ”That dude watching this like.’

