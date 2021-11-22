On Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Melissa Joan Hart relives “Female Power.”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan Hart Relives “Female Power”

What it means to be a witch, a mortal, a teen…and to have high network ratings.

True Hollywood Story, which premiered on E! today, Nov.

22 delves deeper into ABC’s TGIF lineup in the 1990s, including Family Matters, Step By Step, Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place, Full House, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the latter of which marked a new network foray into showcasing different types of families on-screen.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the special, journalist Josh Sorokach explained, “Sabrina just added something different to the TGIF lineup in that you now had this character who’s just learning about her abilities as a witch.”

“Sabrina was able to combine real adolescent life with silly supernatural elements and a talking cat.”

It’s always entertaining to be around a talking cat.”

“The first episode of Sabrina, she’s the new girl in school, and she has a problem with the school bully,” Sorokach continued.

That’s a very relatable aspect, but she also turns the school bully into a pineapple by accident.”

Sabrina had a “pretty significant” premiere, as executive producer and creator of ABC’s TGIF Jim Janicek noted, with 17 million viewers tuning in.

“A lot of the time on TGIF, you had families,” Sabrina star Hart said.

“This was simply a different kind of family: aunts raising their niece,” Hart explained.

“That show had a lot of female power.”

“I took advantage of being in LA and being 20 and then 21 and going to the parties and going to the clubs” back in the day, the Mistletoe in Montana star joked.

Hart also made headlines ahead of the release of her film Drive Me Crazy with a steamy Maxim cover shoot and interview in which she mentioned wild Playboy mansion parties.

What effect did this have on Sabrina and her fans? Check out the video above to find out!

