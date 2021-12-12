On Saturday Night Live, Billie Eilish pokes fun at a teen Colin Jost and joins a hilarious TikTok parody.

Billie Eilish joins a hilarious TikTok parody and pokes fun at a teen Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live.

This weekend on Saturday Night Live, Billie Eilish did double duty, performing her hit “Happier Than Ever” and mocking a photo of Colin Jost when he was 16.

Billie Eilish appeared to be having the time of her life hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday, December 15th,

On November 11, the 19-year-old singer served as both host and musical guest on the show, partaking in hilarious TikTok-inspired sketches and roasting Weekend Update star Colin Jost.

Billie revealed that hosting SNL during the holidays held extra special meaning for her, dressed in a white and red laced babydoll dress that she described as “Mrs. Claus going to the club.”

“Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today,” she joked. “I am turning 20, or as the internet refers to it: middle-aged.”

The Grammy-winning singer, who rose to fame as a teenager, admitted that there were some drawbacks to growing up in the spotlight.

“People simply decide that everything you say, do, and look like is who you are for the rest of your life.”

In her opening monologue, she explained, “It’s not fair.”

“Would you want to be judged based on how you looked when you were 16?”

“Imagine being current-day Colin Jost and the first thing that comes up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost,” Billie said, pulling up a photo of a 16-year-old, bespectacled Colin Jost.

While looking at the comedian’s photo, the “bad guy” singer tried to keep her cool, but it eventually caught up to her.

In between laughs, she said, “Yikes.”

“Seen here observing other people attending prom.”

Billie also demonstrated her acting chops in a number of hilarious sketches throughout the night, including one in which she became a TikTok celebrity.

The clip featured Billie dressed as a nurse doing the latest viral dance challenge while her patient flatlined behind her, and the audience scrolled through a variety of TikToks ranging from ‘fit checks to thirst traps to Billie dressed as a nurse doing the latest viral dance challenge while her patient flatlined behind her.

But don’t worry, the patient was resuscitated and eventually joined in on the dance.

Her first musical performance was also announced by a very special pair of people: her parents, who were dressed in a sweater that read “Billie’s Mom” and looked…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Teenage Colin Jost on SNL and Joins Hilarious TikTok Parody