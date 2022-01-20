On Saturday Night Live, who was Joe Biden?

Who has played Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live?

On Saturday Night Live, at least five different actors have played Vice President Joe Biden.

James Austin Johnson, a comedian, is the most recent actor to take on the role, and fans are eager to learn more about the previous actors.

Joe Biden was first portrayed on Saturday Night Live in 2013, following his and Barack Obama’s re-election to the presidency.

Joe Biden has been portrayed by a variety of actors throughout the years, including:

Johnson’s Biden impression made his SNL debut in October 2021, and he was an instant hit with the audience.

He mocked Biden’s infrastructure bill and appeared to be attempting to unite Democrats during his skit.

Johnson’s Donald Trump impersonations are well-known outside of SNL.

Along with Aristotle Athari and Sarah Sherman, he was one of three new cast members on Saturday Night Live this season.

Johnson later returned to the role in January 2022, blaming the current Covid-19 surge on fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He said, “Hello, my fellow Americans.”

“We’re in the middle of a cold, dark winter,” I say every chance I get.

Republicans believe it is too dark to vote this winter.”

“This virus has thrown our lives into disarray.

Holidays, weddings, quinceaeras, gender-reveal parties, and wildfires that started as gender-reveal parties have all been canceled.”

Biden claimed that there was “one simple thing” Americans could do to stop the spread of the virus, which was to “stop seeing Spider-Man.”

“Think about it: Spider-Man was released on December 17th.

He went on to say, “Everyone got Omicron the week after December 17.”

Saturday Night Live debuted in 1975 and has been on the air since then.

The show’s 47th season premiered on October 2, 2021.

Fans can watch Saturday Night Live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET. The show is also available to stream for a monthly fee of (dollar)5.99 on Hulu, NBC’s website, and Peacock.

On December 19, 2020, Carrey announced that he would no longer be wearing the Joe Biden makeup.

Carrey wrote at the time, “Though my term was only supposed to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President… comedy’s highest call of duty.”

“I’d love to be able to move forward knowing that Biden won because I nailed that sh*t.”

“However, I am just one of many proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

In the first six episodes of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live, Carrey played Joe Biden.

On October 4, 2020, he made his debut as Biden in an episode that featured a reenactment of a presidential debate…

