On ‘Scream 3,’ Courteney Cox jokes that there was ‘nothing worse’ than her baby bangs: ‘Over the Top Gross’

A hairstyle nightmare.

Courteney Cox has worn a variety of hairstyles on screen, but her super short baby bangs in Scream 3 are without a doubt her “worst” look to date.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, January 10, the 57-year-old actress reflected on the fringe that has become synonymous with Gale Weathers. “Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, ugly, or too much,” she told Drew Barrymore, who also starred in the franchise.

It didn’t take long for co-star Neve Campbell to point out that “the bangs” were the most popular hairstyle.

“Oh my god, that was the worst,” Cox said.

“It couldn’t have been any worse.

Because that will be forever on film, that was a big life lesson.”

Cox continued, “The fringe was supposed to be short, but not that short.”

“I remember them being cut on set,” she said, noting that there was only one set of clip ons to use throughout the shoot.

“You should have a thing that starts back here, far back, and that’s where the part for the bangs goes,” Cox explained, pointing to the crown of her head.

Instead, they positioned them right in the middle of her head and began cutting.

“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t have a choice now,'” she explained.

While Cox now wears her hair in a center part with loose curls, it’s safe to say that her baby bangs were iconic.

And now that decades have passed since the film’s debut, the actress can laugh about it.

In October 2020, she jokingly captioned an Instagram post showing off the style, “Not the bangs!!!!” She had even pretended to chop baby bangs for herself the year before.

In an October 2019 Instagram video, she said, “It’s Halloween, so I figured I’d get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies.”

“I went with Scream 3 because Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs.”

Check it out, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

