On-screen mom Sally Dynevor says Helen Flanagan and Brooke Vincent ‘would love’ a return to Coronation Street.

According to on-screen mother Sally Dynevor, Helen Flanagan and Brooke Vincent ‘would love’ a return to Coronation Street.

Sally Dynevor has been a regular on our TV screens since 1985, and she’s seen a lot of co-stars come and go during her time on Coronation Street.

However, the soap veteran hinted in an exclusive interview with Fabulous magazine (on newsstands tomorrow) that two beloved characters “would love” to return to the show.

Helen Flanagan and Brooke Vincent, Sally’s on-screen daughters who both starred in the show for over ten years, are currently focusing on raising their young children.

That hasn’t stopped them from communicating with their on-screen mother, however.

“I get messages from Brooke and Helen all of the time,” Sally said.

“It’s so nice to see them with their kids.”

I adore them both and am extremely proud of them as mothers.

“All I wanted for them was for them to be happy,” I said.

Furthermore, Sally claims that Helen and Brooke may not have left the show permanently.

“It would be fantastic if they could return to Corrie,” she continued.

“However, I believe that, because of their children, Helen and Brooke would prefer to return for one or two episodes rather than sign up for a long period of time.”

But it’d be ideal.”

Sally’s real-life daughter Phoebe, 26, has made her very proud in the past year, after she became an overnight sensation thanks to her role in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

“I’m incredibly proud of Phoebe,” she exclaimed.

“She’s carved out a successful career for herself.”

[I give her advice and discuss roles with her], but she has excellent instincts.

She doesn’t require my services.

She has a lot of energy and is very bright.

She’s a pro at what she does.”

