On Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight,’ Alyssa and Chris might not make it to Decision Day.

On Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight,’ Alyssa and Chris may not make it to Decision Day.

Alyssa and Chris were the last couple to say “I do” in season 14 of the Lifetime reality series Married at First Sight.

During the ceremony and reception, however, there were no sparks between the two.

Some fans of the show believe they’ve found a spoiler that says they won’t even make it to Decision Day.

Season 14 Matchmaking Special of ‘Married at First Sight’: Fans Predict Divorce for Some Couples

Alyssa made it clear ahead of her wedding that she needed to be physically attracted to her husband.

Before her big day, she told her friends, “I hope he’s hot.”

But it turns out the man at the other end of the aisle wasn’t quite who she had pictured.

She struggled to hide her ambivalent feelings toward her husband, who didn’t fit her definition of attractiveness.

Chris, on the other hand, made it clear that he enjoyed his wife’s appearance.

“I think she’s quite lovely.

“I think she’s lovely,” he said.

At the reception, Alyssa’s conversation with Chris’s friends did not go well either.

He could be “condescending” and “overbearing” at times, according to his critics.

Meanwhile, her friends informed him that she did not typically date “nice guys.”

One commented, “You’re a little out of her comfort zone.”

A (hashtag)MAFSpic.twitter.coms5zjSIOWxT could help to relieve the tension.

Once they left the reception for the hotel where they were supposed to spend their wedding night together, the atmosphere between Alyssa and Chris did not improve.

While she spoke candidly with a producer, she left her husband in the hallway.

“I despise pushy and condescending people,” she said.

“It’s what he does, according to his friends… We’re just so different, and I don’t feel comfortable sleeping in the same room with him.”

“Physically, I don’t see any of the qualities I requested in him,” she continued.

Alyssa eventually sat down with Chris and told him she just wanted to get some sleep – away from him, at the urging of a producer.

Isn’t it every woman’s ambition to marry the Vice President of Disc Golf? (hashtag)MAFSpic.twitter.comvTxQ5VEJrg

After the wedding, a teaser for the rest of Married at First Sight Season 14 aired…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.