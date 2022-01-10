On season 2 of Euphoria, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer say, “We want people to feel less alone.”

Euphoria is one of the most shocking – and honest – depictions of adolescence on television.

Its stars explain why it’s so important – and not just to Gen Z – as the show returns for a second season.

The second season of Euphoria begins with a New Year’s Eve party.

A heart-in-mouth drunken joy ride, illicit bathroom sex, a potential drug-induced cardiac arrest averted with Adderall, a joyful confession of love, and someone being beaten to a pulp at the stroke of midnight are all included.

It’s exactly what fans would hope for from such a groundbreaking – and news-making – series.

It sets the tone for a season that manages to be even darker than the first, which turned into a cultural phenomenon in 2019.

While the shock value of the pilot (statutory rape, an overdose, self-harm, sex tapes, an on-screen erection) is perhaps less immediate this time around, the drugs are harder, the egos are more fragile, the violence is more brutal, and the relationships are on an even more razor-thin knife edge.

“It’s not in any way easy to watch,” Zendaya (25), the Emmy-winning lead actress from Spider-Man and Dune (and former Disney Channel), says.

The highs and lows of the season are extreme.

Some things are incredibly funny and hilarious, even more so than they’ve ever been, but they’re accompanied by heartbreak.”

The Sky Atlantic drama is based on creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences, and Zendaya’s character Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict, narrates it.

It’s been hailed as one of TV’s most honest and shocking depictions of adolescent life, and it’s been praised and panned in equal measure.

Due to the extreme nature of the content, those involved with Euphoria have been quick to point out that it is not intended for teenagers.

Zendaya issued a trigger warning on social media before the first season premiered, stating that it was intended for “mature audiences” rather than her Disney fanbase.

“I think Sam [Levinson] uses this extreme, heightened darkness to get people talking about these subjects,” Maude Apatow (24), who plays straight-laced Lexi, insists on the show’s shock tactics: “I think Sam [Levinson] uses this extreme, heightened darkness to get people talking about these subjects.”

It’s just a heightened version of reality.

It’s entertaining, but also quite frightening, and it gets people talking, hopefully in a positive way.”

