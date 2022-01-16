On Season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ Jen Shah Said Everything About Her Legal Issues

Everything Jen Shah Said on Season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ About Her Legal Issues

Keeping her innocence.

Jen Shah has denied any involvement in the alleged crimes that led to her arrest throughout season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Bravo personality and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged roles in a telemarketing scam that defrauded hundreds of people across the US.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on’reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who portrays himself as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said at the time.

“In reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes motivated by greed to steal the money of the victims.”

Jen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money in connection with telemarketing, but her problems are far from over.

She’s been dealing with the aftermath of her arrest at home while she waits for her trial to begin in March.

In December 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that her arrest “put a strain on” her marriage to Sharrieff Shah.

Jen revealed during season 2 of the show that she and her husband considered divorce at one point and that they have been going to couple’s therapy.

“I felt like my entire world was ending,” she told Lisa Barlow on RHOSLC on September 12. “Sharrieff felt like he wasn’t being a positive influence in my life.”

He couldn’t help me, for example.

What I didn’t realize was that the way I was acting made him feel like he was the problem because I hadn’t fully told him how I was feeling.”

Jen hasn’t hesitated to tell her co-stars that she’s innocent following her arrest, which aired on November 7 and 14.

During a lunch with Heather Gay, she said, “It’s really unfair what the government can do to you without any real proof or anything.”

When Mary Cosby said, "I pray to God you're guilty… you're innocent," Jen responded, "I

