On Season 26, Bachelor Clayton Echard found love, and it was “everything I wanted and so much more.”

Clayton Echard hinted at what’s to come during his journey on The Bachelor just one day after ABC confirmed he’ll be leading season 26 of the show.

“I did find love,” the 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative said on Good Morning America on December 1.

“I was a little sceptical going into the trip, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that everything turned out so differently than I expected.

Again, I’m really looking forward to watching it again and having everyone else do the same.”

Clayton first appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, where he confessed his feelings of inadequacy.

However, by the end of his season, he had gained some confidence, with the teacher, 28, telling him that he is more than “enough” ahead of their breakup.

During his emotional exit, he shared, “I just want to find love and have a family and start that chapter of my life.”

“It’s the only thing I care about.”

And I’ll go to any length to get it.

“No matter what it takes.”

During Wednesday’s interview, the Missouri native revealed that he had a “checklist of sorts” when it came to what he was looking for in a partner before starting The Bachelor.

“I was looking for someone who was funny, intelligent, driven, and put forth effort, so I figured, ‘OK, that’s a good list,'” the former football player told ABC’s Lara Spencer.

“Well, what I discovered was that the women quickly exceeded my expectations.

They delivered all of that and so much more, so my expectations continued to rise, and I realized that I would eventually find everything I desired and so much more.”

He felt “incredibly honored and just humbled” by the experience at the end of filming, and he learned a lot about himself in the process.

“There were a lot of things I learned.”

The biggest one, I believe, is learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable and then stepping outside of that comfort zone.

It pushed me to grow as a person,” the University of Missouri graduate explained.

It’s been a long journey.”

Michelle, on the other hand, was gushy about Clayton.

