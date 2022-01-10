On Season 4 of ‘RHOM,’ Lea Black expresses her concerns about Alexia Echevarria’s husband Herman’s treatment.

‘RHOM’: Alexia Echevarria’s Husband Herman’s Treatment on Season 4 Concerns Lea Black

Alexia Echevarria’s deceased husband Herman will be discussed and portrayed during season 4 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami, according to Lea Black of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami.

She did not return to the Peacock iteration of the show, claiming that she was more like Herman than Alexia.

As a result, Lea was concerned that Alexia and the producers might use Herman as a pawn for ratings in order to create drama.

She was concerned that the new RHOM show would portray Herman negatively.

“I was close to Alexia’s husband,” she said on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope.

During the first episode of RHOM, Alexia revealed that she and Herman divorced and that he died a year later in 2016.

She said of her time on the first three seasons of RHOM, “I was never close to Alexia.”

“And I heard some things that, if true, I’m going to make a big stand and defend Herman.”

If what I’ve heard about things said about him on the show through her is correct.”

“And I hope it’s not true,” she said, “but if it is, it’s not fair.”

“He isn’t here to defend himself,” says the narrator.

And he lavished her with luxury for years.

And he was an incredible human being with many flaws and many different aspects to his life.

But he’s a really nice guy, and I hope they don’t take advantage of him.

I hope they don’t try to rob him of it.”

If Herman was mentioned on RHOM Season 4, Lea hoped it would be in a positive light.

She commented, “I think people are so hungry for storylines.”

“They’ll say anything.”

Unless it’s in a good way, I hope it isn’t.”

“Unless, you know, they’re celebrating his life,” she continued.

“And you know, the contributions he made to a lot of things in the world, to the community, to Miami, to his businesses, to looking after her and her children and his family.”

They take care of everything.

“However, if anyone is attempting to make him look bad, I will have a difficult time keeping my mouth shut.”

Herman was gay, and Alexia wanted to meet his lover, according to the original plot.

She was able to connect with the person off-camera, which provided her with some closure.

At the…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.