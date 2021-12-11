On Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn discusses the portrayal of motherhood as “extremely hurtful.”

On Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn talks about her portrayal of “extremely hurtful” motherhood.

“By no means was my process simple, and they make it appear so on television.”

Christine Quinn revealed about her role in Selling Sunset, “But I was struggling in real life.”

On reality television, not everything is as it appears.

Christine Quinn, star of the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset, recently discussed how her motherhood journey was depicted in the fourth season.

Christine gave fans an inside look at her pregnancy and life as a new mom to her 7-month-old son, Christian Georges Dumontet, whom she shares with husband Christian Richard, throughout the season.

Despite the fact that the real estate agent detailed her traumatic birthing experience, which necessitated an emergency C-section, many people on social media commented on how easy her transition to motherhood appeared to be.

Christine, on the other hand, told ET Canada that this is not the case.

“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression…this season was really difficult for me,” she said in an interview with the outlet on Friday, Dec.

ten.

“I did my best with the emotions I was dealing with at the time, and I’m still dealing with now.”

“The issue I was having was that everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin,'” she continued.

She’s exactly like this.

‘But you know, I was dealing with PTSD on the inside.’

Furthermore, the reality TV star claimed that she felt like everyone was “pitted” against her.

“They make a joke out of the fact that I’m late for the show.

‘Oh my goodness, Christine is late.’

“Oh, Christine’s late,” Christine explained, “and it’s because I was having panic attacks and was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong.”

“It was like a lion’s den, with these girls pitted against me.”

And it was extremely challenging.”

Christine claims that watching the show made things worse.

“Considering the process I went through, it was extremely painful,” she admitted.

“And I know, you know, the editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really help because I had my baby and then I did a yoga scene.”

However, I was actually pregnant in real life and during that yoga session.

They removed my boobs, so I received a lot of backlash on social media…

