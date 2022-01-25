On Set of ‘1883’, Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett Became Friends — ‘We Call Each Other Brother All the Time’

While filming the Yellowstone prequel 1883, actors Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett spent a lot of time together.

Shea Brennan, Elliott’s character, is tasked with leading a group of immigrants on the perilous road to the West.

Thomas, played by Garrett, is his right-hand man.

Thomas and Shea clearly have a close relationship despite their stoic appearances.

During the course of filming the series, Elliott and Garrett got to know each other quite well.

In the dangerous world of 1883, Shea Brennan and Thomas work as Pinkerton agents side by side.

During the Civil War, the two met and fell in love.

Shea still has nightmares about the harrowing battles they fought.

Thomas, on the other hand, claims to have witnessed even worse things before the War, which is most likely a reference to his previous life as a slave.

Elliott discussed the interesting dynamic between Shea and Thomas in an interview with Esquire.

He told the outlet that they are “brothers in arms” who are both fighting in the Civil War.

“There’s a reason they’re all hanging out together, traveling together, and sleeping in the same tent.

When you consider that this is set in the time period that it is, and there’s a white guy hanging out with a Black man and they’re like brothers, it’s like, wow.”

(hashtag)Yellowstone prequel “1883” (@1883official) is @paramountplus’ most-watched original series ever — by a long wagon train https:t.couANA1FGaI1

Shea and Thomas aren’t the only ones who have developed a sibling bond.

When it comes to working together, Garrett and Elliott have only had positive things to say.

Garrett described meeting Elliott for the first time in an interview with Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast.

“He came over to me and grabbed both of my shoulders and said, ‘We’re going to have a great time together,’ and then he hugged me,” Garrett recalled.

“Any apprehensions I had about working with Sam Elliott vanished, and we became brothers during the shoot, and we’ll be brothers when it’s over.”

In an interview with Esquire, Elliott said, “LaMonica and I struck a chord right away.”

“When I first arrived in Texas, I met LaMonica at a gun range…

