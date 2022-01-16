On set, the ‘ALF’ cast was tense because they didn’t want to ‘Play Second Fiddle to a Puppet.’

An Alien Life Form (ALF) from the destroyed planet Melmac landed on Earth and became a member of the Tanner family, according to the plot of ALF.

The ALF character was a lovable furball with a comb-over and a croissant-shaped nose.

In addition, he had an unhealthy obsession with Lucky, the family cat.

Paul Fusco, the creator of the show and a puppeteer, provided the voice for the ALF puppet.

Willie Tanner, the Tanner family’s patriarch, was played by Max Wright.

Andrea Elson starred as teen daughter Lynn, and Anne Schedeen played mom Kate Tanner.

Brian, the Tanner family’s youngest member, was played by Ben Hertzberg.

Before landing the role of Willie, Wright was a serious theater actor.

He was the “straight man against ALF,” according to Fusco, which was no easy task.

Despite the difficulty, Fusco observed that Wright and the puppet had excellent “comedic chemistry.”

“That comic foil, he had to be.”

It’s simple to die, but it’s difficult to be funny.

“It’s difficult to get that chemistry between ALF and Willie,” Fusco said in a 2007 interview.

In an interview with People magazine in 2000, Wright admitted that working with a puppet was “hard work and very grim,” and that he was “hugely eager to get it over with.”

“There was one take, and Max walked off the set, went to his dressing room, got his bags, drove to his car, and vanished,” Schedeen recalled of the final night of filming ALF.

There was no need to say ‘Wrap,’ and no farewells.”

Elson claimed that tension existed on the ALF set because the cast was worried about having to “play second fiddle to a puppet.” By season 2, Elson had developed bulimia and was obsessed with exercise.

She claims that it wasn’t until 1997 that she was able to fully recover and find peace.

Because the scenes with the puppet were a “technical nightmare,” Schedeen recalls feeling “no joy on the set.” Filming a 30-minute episode could take as long as…

