On ‘Shark Tank,’ Daymond John’s hearing loss was revealed.

Daymond John of Shark Tank has been open about his struggles in life, including dyslexia and discovering he had some hearing loss.

Until he attended a conference devoted to improving auditory sense, the fashion mogul assumed his hearing was fine.

John admitted that he thought it was normal to have clouded hearing, requiring him to turn up the volume on his phone or speak louder.

According to the Starkey blog, he said, “I can’t pinpoint the exact moment when I realized I had trouble hearing, but I can remember always thinking that other people were mumbling or that a TV wasn’t on loud enough.”

“But, to be honest, I didn’t think it was a big deal.”

John found out what he had been missing when he received an invitation to an event hosted by a nonprofit organization that provides hearing aids.

When the Shark tried on the hearing aids for himself, he discovered he had some auditory loss that needed to be investigated.

He recalled, “I was invited to a Starkey Hearing Foundation event and had the opportunity to try on a hearing device.”

“That’s when I realized.”

It was as if it was night and day, and I knew I needed to get tested and figure out what was wrong.”

While many people are self-conscious about wearing hearing aids, John believes they should consider the life-changing benefits they can provide.

“I would advise them to try to drown out the noise and the haters,” said the FUBU founder.

“Wearing hearing aids carries a lot of stigma.

That’s fine.

Hearing aids, on the other hand, can improve your quality of life significantly.

“Doesn’t that make it worthwhile?”

The Shark Tank star chose a brighter color for his hearing aids instead of the drab beige so that others will notice them and possibly see them differently.

He explained that he wears red hearing aids because he wants people to inquire about them.

“Normally, hearing aids are flesh-toned and blend in with the surrounding environment.

My custom red devices stand out, which is one of the reasons I like them.”

When John was a teenager, he listened to music at extremely loud volumes, which caused him to lose his hearing.

“Since then, I’d also been on music tours…”

