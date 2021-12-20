On Signing With WWE’s NIL Program, Hanna and Haley Cavinder (The Cavinder Twins)

The Cavinder Twins’ Hanna and Haley Cavinder on Joining WWE’s NIL Program

The Cavinder Twins (Hanna and Haley Cavinder) were named to WWE’s Next in Line program’s first class earlier this month.

The program was recently launched as a way for WWE to recruit collegiate athletes to become future WWE stars by allowing them to use the WWE Performance Center’s resources while still in school.

They play women’s basketball for Fresno State University and have 3.8 million followers on TikTok.

The sisters spoke with TIME this week about their decision, admitting that they never imagined themselves as pro wrestlers as children, but that they are considering it as a side project.

“We didn’t want to be wrestlers when we were kids,” Haley said.

“It just sort of happened,” says the narrator.

Because it is entertainment, it is right up our alley.

And that’s something Hanna and I do for fun.”

“I don’t believe there is any cause for concern.

It’s just for the sake of amusement.

“We love connecting with our fans and bringing our audience together with their audience,” Hanna later added.

“I’ve heard it so much over the years…” said Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) in the article.

‘Man, if there had been a pathway, I would have taken it,’ he said.

“That path is being forged by us.”

“In today’s world, people like the Cavinder twins, who are already out there demonstrating that they are larger than life and creating brands on their own, those are people who are interesting to us,” he later explained.

“They clearly have the personality and are intelligent enough to figure out how to use it to their advantage.”

“That’s something we can build on.”

The following is the complete list of WWE’s first Next in Line class signees:

Hanna and Haley Cavinder (The Cavinder Twins) on Signing With WWE’s NIL Program