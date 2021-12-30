When Kody Brown talks about Meri Brown on ‘Sister Wives,’ fans believe he’s rewriting history.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ fans believe that Kody Brown is rewriting history when he talks about Meri Brown.

Sister Wives season 16 appears to be confirming what many fans thought last season.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, appear to have led a mostly monogamous lifestyle, while Kody’s other three wives watched.

Fans now believe the polygamist is attempting to rewrite history.

Fans can’t help but notice that Kody’s feelings about his marriage to Meri don’t appear to match up with earlier footage.

Meri Brown, he claimed, duped him into marrying him.

That was not the case, according to fans.

When Sister Wives first aired, Kody and his three wives appeared to be in a happy relationship.

Even in the early seasons, it seemed clear that Meri was Kody’s favorite wife.

All of that changed in 2015, when the polygamist divorced Meri in order to marry wife #4, Robyn, legally.

The family claimed at the time that Robyn and Kody needed to marry so that Kody could adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship, but viewers believe there was more to it.

Meri became embroiled in a catfishing scandal shortly after the divorce.

The mother of a child mistook herself for flirting with a man she met on Twitter.

Meri’s already tumultuous marriage was further upended when the catfish leaked private conversations and voicemails.

Meri and Kody’s relationship has remained frosty for six years.

The couple has admitted that they don’t have much of a relationship.

In recent years, Kody has been candid about his feelings for Meri, or lack thereof.

It’s clear that he’s still reeling from the catfishing scandal.

That’s understandable, but in retaliation, he’s made some pretty hurtful remarks.

Fans on Reddit are debating a statement made by the father of 18 during a Sister Wives episode.

In a candid moment, Kody claimed he was “misled” into marrying Meri.

The polygamist claims that their quick courtship led to a marriage that he did not want.

He went on to say that he and Meri never communicated properly.

“I didn’t know who I was marrying,” he lamented.

Fans of Sister Wives can’t stop thinking about Kody’s statements now that season 16 is out, with Reddit users claiming that he’s rewriting history to explain why he’s so adamant about having a romantic relationship with just one of his sisters.

