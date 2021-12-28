On ‘Sister Wives,’ Mindy Jessop, Robyn Brown’s Nanny: Who Is She?

Robyn Brown’s Nanny, Mindy Jessop, on ‘Sister Wives’: Who Is She?

After learning that Robyn Brown has a nanny while on the strict coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol, Christine Brown calls out Kody Brown’s hypocrisy.

So, who is Mindy Jessop, Robyn’s nanny, and what do we know about her?

The Sister Wives were irritated by Kody’s stringent rules, which forbade anyone from seeing each other unless they were socially separated.

Fans were taken aback when Christine revealed that while her children are not allowed to visit Robyn, a nanny is.

Christine claims she doesn’t see the difference between Robyn having a nanny and being cautious in public.

“Robyn and I have an employee,” Kody says to the cameras.

She’s referred to as a “nanny” by her coworkers.

She comes over, assists with child care, and assists with schooling the children.”

“She’s over all of the time,” Christine reveals.

She doesn’t leave the house.

Her husband is the sole shopper.

So I’m not sure why Ysabel isn’t allowed to come over and hang out with us? She’s upset.”

Fans of Sister Wives were surprised to learn that Robyn had a nanny.

Mindy Jessop, Robyn’s “step-niece,” is her nanny, according to YourTango.

Her relationship with Robyn was confirmed when she was featured on the TLC series.

She is from a multi-generational family as well.

“She is my mother’s sister, but she is from a different mother,” Mindy explained.

Mindy worked as a nanny for the Brown family’s youngest two children, Solomon and Ariella, when they lived in Las Vegas.

Back in 2016, there were rumors that Kody was considering Mindy as his fifth wife.

There was, however, no evidence to back up the claims.

Mindy, who would be 38 years old at the time, appears to have married now.

“What is the nanny and her husband doing that allows them to come over?” Christine asks the cameras. “Because when I’m at home, I do exactly what I should.”

My daughters, however, are unable to see their siblings.

“How does the nanny work?” you might wonder.

Kody explains the rules he set for the nanny and the rules he wants his wives to follow when they see each other.

Basic CDC pandemic guidelines, such as wearing a mask in public and washing hands frequently, are included on the lengthy list.

Janelle, on the other hand, follows a set of rules…

