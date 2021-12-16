On Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, watch Jessalynn Siwa make a shocking decision.

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution: Watch Jessalynn Siwa Make a Surprising Decision

On Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, it’s crunch time.

JoJo Siwa and her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, have been mentoring a group of tweens competing for a coveted spot in the newly formed music group, XOMG Pop—set to be managed by Jessalynn and serve as an opening act for JoJo—for the past few months, and they’re now nearing the end of the PeacockE! series.

This necessitates a number of difficult choices, one of which occurred in last night’s all-new episode.

Jessalynn was ready to send someone home, as shown in the above Siwas Dance Pop Revolution clip, but she needed some outside input first.

From music executives to choreographers, a slew of industry professionals arrive.

They watched the remaining contestants perform before giving their candid opinions on each, and it was clear early on that Leigha, 14, was the weakest link.

“I just felt like she wasn’t with them and skewed the group a little bit older,” said Richy Jackson, a choreographer for JoJo and Lady Gaga.

“I feel like if you’re going to have the oldest one, she has to be the leader,” added fellow choreographer Guy Amir, “and I didn’t really feel like she was the leader of the group.”

Meanwhile, the contestants’ mothers waited nervously in a nearby room as the professionals gave their opinions.

Leigha’s mother wondered aloud, “What are the VIPs saying?”

“I’m just thinking, ‘Please don’t let Leigha be their last choice.’ I’ve prayed a lot about it.”

Jessalynn was also adamant about not sending Leigha—or anyone else, for that matter—home.

“I just can’t believe I have to say goodbye to one of these kids who just put on a phenomenal show right now,” she said to JoJo before making a firm statement.

“I mean, I’m well aware of my responsibilities.”

Jessalynn turned to Leigha after complimenting several of the girls’ performances.

“It’s no secret that you’re at the bottom,” said the former Dance Moms star.

“It was no secret that you were apprehensive.

And, as impressive as your performance today was, I believe you still have a long way to go.

I don’t believe we’ve made it out of the woods yet.”

“It’s because of this that it’s so bad,” Jessalynn added.

“Sometimes life simply isn’t fair.”

Jessalynn handed down her final verdict as Leigha’s mother sobbed.

Watch Jessalynn Siwa Make a Shocking Decision on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution