On ‘Spider-Man,’ Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Her ‘Extreme’ Pay Gap With Tobey Maguire.

On the set of ‘Spider-Man,’ Kirsten Dunst opens up about her ‘extreme’ pay disparity with Tobey Maguire.

In the workplace, sexism and misogyny are unfortunately common, and Hollywood is no exception.

There’s the obvious objectification of women and girls on screen, the rampant sexual harassment that’s been revealed, and the industry’s increased expectations for women.

There are, however, less visible forms of misogyny that are just as harmful.

One of these is the increased economic value placed on men in recent years.

Though discussing the impact of class is important, the pay gap also affects celebrities.

Kirsten Dunst, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, even had a pay disparity in one of her films.

What was the title of this film, and what did she think of it?

There have been numerous Spider-Man adaptations over the years, but the first major film adaptation was Spider-Man, directed by cult horror icon Sam Raimi and released in 2002.

Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man in this version, who first gained his powers from a radioactive spider bite and battled the Green Goblin.

This film was a huge hit, and two sequels, simply titled Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, were released.

The main central cast remained the same in these sequels, but the villains and supporting characters changed.

Over the years, the Spider-Man franchise has undergone several reboots, with Tom Holland currently portraying the character.

These earlier films, on the other hand, were hugely influential, and actors from them are set to reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released next year.

Dunst starred in all three Spider-Man movies.

Mary Jane Watson, a love interest of Spider-Man in the comics, played this role.

Mary Jane was compared to Gwen Stacy in the comics, who was more outgoing and became a popular character by 2002.

Dunst received positive reviews for her performance, though some critics noted that her character served as a damsel in distress in the first two films of the trilogy.

At the same time, Mary Jane is depicted as a career woman who is unattached to Maguire’s character, and by the third film, audiences had seen her save herself.

Despite this harsh criticism, Mary Jane remained popular – and Dunst’s performance as Mary Jane was one of the most…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.