On Sunday nights, I set aside all of my children’s outfits for the week – it only takes 15 minutes and avoids squabbles.

On Sunday nights, I set aside all of my children’s outfits for the week – it takes 15 minutes and prevents arguments.

ONE well-organized mother has revealed how she makes sure her children’s outfits are ready for the week ahead.

Chantel Mila, a mother of two from Melbourne, Australia, claims that organizing takes her only 15 minutes on Sunday and ensures that the rest of the week runs smoothly.

The mother took to her TikTok account to reveal her quick and easy method for avoiding morning arguments over finding clothes.

“How I fold my kids’ outfits for the week,” she wrote under the handle @mama_mila_.

“On a Sunday, I spend 15 minutes doing this,” the mother of two explained.

“It saves hours in toddler fights during the week,” she adds.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Chantel demonstrates how she folds all of the tops and bottoms into separate piles and stacks them in a basket so that they face up.

This makes it simple to find clothes during the week without having to rummage through a chest of drawers or a closet.

The mum’s video has received over 31k views, and TikTok users have reacted positively.

“I love this and will try it. This way, I’ll be able to rotate what they wear as some clothes go unworn. Kids have too many clothes,” one person said.

“Omg I need to do this. My 8-year-old daughter drives me insane every morning over what to wear,” said another.

“Very clever.”

“I’m going to do it,” a third said.

Check out this video on how to clean a rug with a saucepan lid if you’re looking for some household hacks.

If you’re interested in learning more about this cleaning hack, check out this article where a mother explains how she gets rid of bad bathroom odors.

If you enjoy mum hacks that help you organize your home, you’ll enjoy this article on how to teach kids to keep their pen lids.