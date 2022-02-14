On Super Bowl 2022 Game Day, Joe Burrow Dons a Cincinnati Bengals-Inspired Suit

On Super Bowl 2022 game day, Joe Burrow dons a suit inspired by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before putting on his Cincinnati Bengals uniform, Joe Burrow celebrated his Super Bowl LVI berth with a show-stopping game day outfit.

On Sunday, February 13, the Bengals official Instagram account shared a video of the team’s quarterback, 25, dressed in a black and gray tiger-striped suit, Nike sneakers, a black hat, and black sunglasses.

The caption reads, “Super Shiesty.”

Fans joked that Burrow had already won the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams before even taking the field.

“Lol game over sorry Rams,” one Instagram user responded, while another said, “Rams are in trouble.” (The Bengals lost 20-23.)

“Joe exotic,” one commenter joked, comparing the NFL player to the star of Tiger King.

Many were taken aback by Burrow’s statement.

One said, “THAT FIT IS SASSY ASF.”

Some, on the other hand, were not fans of the daring style.

“For some reason this time it was cringey,” wrote one commenter, while another wondered, “What is this man doing?”

“Can’t lose if ya dressed like that… but if ya do lose… you never gonna hear the end of it,” one person predicted.

Not only because of his achievements on the field, but also because of his off-field style, the athlete has become one of the most talked about stars in the NFL.

He admitted his headline-making style earlier this week.

“I’m not sure.

Burrow said of public perception, “I don’t really think about it.”

“I just put on clothes that I think I’ll like.”

It’s not like I’m out shopping and thinking, ‘Oh, everyone would love this.’ I’ve always been unconcerned about what other people think of what I wear or do, and I just wear what I like.”

In the long run, the Iowa native believes that the way he played the sport was more important.

“I try to be myself in front of the camera, and I think people appreciate that,” he added.

“I don’t give it much thought.”

I’m honest when answering questions, and I occasionally dress strangely.

But, in the end, it’s all about what.

