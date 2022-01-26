On Teen Mom Family Reunion, Briana DeJesus’ ex, Devoin Austin, reveals plans to PROPOSE to girlfriend Jazmine.

DEVOIN Austin appeared on the most recent episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, revealing that he intends to propose to girlfriend Jazmine.

The Teen Mom star and her ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus have been getting along a lot better lately.

Briana called Devoin and invited him to join her and the rest of the cast during the episode.

He agreed, but said he had to speak with her about something.

His girlfriend Jazmine, she and her sister Brittney DeJesus agreed, was most likely pregnant.

Shortly after the call aired, Devoin arrived, revealing a very different truth.

“Didn’t you say you had something to tell me?” Briana asked as he and Briana sat down to talk.

“Did I say that?” Devoin asked, a little sheepishly.

“To be honest, it’s really nothing,” he finally admitted.

I’m not sure how to put it.”

“I’m about to propose to Jazmine,” he said before revealing more.

Briana appeared relieved when she realized it wasn’t what she had assumed.

“I thought you were going to tell me Jasmine’s pregnant,” she said.

Fans flooded Twitter with messages of support for the actress.

One viewer wrote, “Congratulations Devoin!”

“Devoin is my dude, he’s really improved since I was 16 and pregnant,” another added.

A third commenter wrote, “Happy for Devoin.”

“Congrats! I guess Brianna and Devoin aren’t getting back together,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

After ten years, I guess I can’t let that go.”

In the days leading up to the episode, Devoin teased the big news on social media.

“I wonder what was on my mind,” he wrote alongside a screenshot from the conversation between himself and Briana.

During the show, he did admit that Briana is “easy” to talk to.

While he claimed to be able to communicate with her, a late-night therapy session between the two of them became tense.

Devoin admitted that he is concerned about Nova, his daughter with Briana, feeling “abandoned” by him.

He blamed Briana, implying that she tells their child negative things about him.

Prof. Dr.

Devoin was reminded by Bryant that Nova’s story is her own, and Devoin is the one who is shaping it.

He and Briana continued their conversation, rehashing some of Devoin’s more difficult experiences.

Devoin became enraged and threatened to leave the show after Briana suggested he had been “homeless” at one point.

Devoin is involved in Nova’s life and acts as a father figure to Briana’s other daughter, Stella, despite their rocky relationship.

Briana and her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez have a daughter named Stella.

Because Luis is not with her, the MTV star feels she has “failed” her daughter…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.