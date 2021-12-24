On the 18th anniversary of her father’s suicide, RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke opens up about her ‘hurt and pain’ as she films a new season.

On the 18th anniversary of her father’s suicide, RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke opens up about her ‘hurt and pain’ while filming a new season.

While filming the new season of Bravo, the 50-year-old reflected on her father’s death.

Sutton posted a throwback photo of her late father standing next to a wreath on a door to Instagram on Thursday.

“Today is the anniversary of my father’s suicide,” the RHOBH star wrote alongside the photo.

It’s been 18 years since we’ve seen each other.

“Today, I’m donating to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (@namicommunicate).”

“Suicide rates increase around the holidays.

At 741741, NAMI offers crisis helplines and texts.

Suicide and mental illness should not be hidden; instead, they should be addressed.

And NAMI is working hard to make that a reality.”

“As a suicide victim, there are also support groups for families and friends,” Sutton continued.

“This is my Christmas gift to those who are suffering from mental illness or who are affected by someone they care about who is suffering from mental illness.”

“I urge you to check it out,” she wrote on Instagram, urging her Instagram followers to donate to the cause.

My website can be found in my bio.

“I’m going to talk about it,” to quote @lisarinna.

“I love you daddy,” the Bravo star concluded.

During a previous episode of RHOBH, Sutton talked about her father’s suicide.

“My dad committed suicide and my mother is a psychotherapist, so it’s a tricky little situation there,” Sutton said, her eyes welling up with tears.

“My father suffered from mental illness.”

“He was depressed,” the 50-year-old continued, “and it’s funny because he died 18 years ago, but I don’t think about him every day.”

Sutton is one of the stars set to appear on RHOBH’s upcoming 12th season.

Sutton, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton will now be joined by Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Dorit Kemsley, who was robbed at gunpoint in October, will also return for another season.

The upcoming season’s premiere date has yet to be announced, but RHOBH fans can expect to learn more about Erika’s legal issues.

Tom Girardi, the TV star’s ex-husband, and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were previously accused of stealing money from multiple families who had loved ones killed in a 2018 Boeing plane crash.

After being sued by his business partners, the 82-year-old filed a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December.

