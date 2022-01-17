On the 30th Anniversary of Nintendo’s Famous Pink Hero, He Almost Looked Like Someone Else

On the 30th anniversary of Nintendo’s famous pink hero, he almost looked completely different.

One pink blob became an iconic video game hero thirty years ago.

Kirby is the star of one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, right up there with Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

Kirby’s adorable puffball appearance has become a fan favorite, but his distinctive features were almost entirely unintentional.

Here’s how Kirby got his start.

Kirby will turn 30 in 2022, which is a significant birthday.

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, was tasked in 1992 with creating a simple platformer for the original Game Boy that could be played by anyone.

Kirby’s Dream Land is a five-level side-scrolling action platformer that he created.

Kirby was moved from left to right through a series of stages leading up to boss fights.

Kirby’s Dream Land became a smash hit almost immediately.

According to HackerNoon, it sold more than 1 million copies in a year and has since grown to more than 5 million copies.

Kirby went on to star in a slew of different games, including platformers, racing games, puzzle games, and more.

Kirby is known for his copy abilities, which allow him to copy the skills of his opponents in addition to his unique appearance.

Sakurai had a general idea of the mechanics of Kirby’s Dream Land when he created it.

It’d be similar to Super Mario Bros., but the protagonist would be able to float, making navigation a little easier.

Sakurai was less concerned with the character’s appearance than with the game itself; in fact, when he presented the game at HAL Laboratory, he didn’t even have a character in mind.

According to Eurogamer, he once said in an interview, “I needed a dummy character to represent what the real character would be doing in the game.”

“I just used a Kirby-shaped blob as a placeholder in my presentation.”

Masahiro’s bosses, it turned out, adored the blob.

It was the inspiration for Kirby’s rosy-cheeked puffball.

“We decided to keep it in the game with no major changes because everyone liked it so much,” Sakurai added.

Kirby’s color was the only thing that remained to be determined.

Kirby’s Dream Land featured a white Kirby on the cover to match the Game Boy’s colorless screen, as fans may recall.

However…

