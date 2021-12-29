On the anniversary of Derek Underwood’s death, Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom pays tribute to her “love of my life.”

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham paid tribute to her late boyfriend and father of her daughter, Derek Underwood, with a touching message thirteen years after his tragic death.

“13 years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today,” she captioned a photo of his grave on Instagram, according to the Teen Mom star, who is 28 years old.

“I’m grateful for our family; I’ve gained a better understanding of the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, and depression.”

Your life has made a huge difference in mine and so many other people’s lives.

Peace and Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, the Love of My Life and FATHER to our amazing and blessed @sophialabraham in Living Memory.”

“A thank you, a good bye, a Always in my mind, [and]giving me strength to make the world a better place,” Farrah wrote at the end of her post.

Farrah revealed the devastating news that her then-boyfriend had died in a car accident in December 2008, a month before she gave birth to their daughter, Sophia, on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

In her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended, the reality star, 30, detailed the events surrounding the tragedy.

“I hung up and tried to relax, but my mind was racing,” she wrote.

“Derek was the father of the child I was carrying.”

He was my first and true love.

Derek was no longer with us, and my happy ending was no longer possible.”

“We go to Derek’s grave site every year,” she added.

“We take pictures, we record it, and I have a whole baby box full of letters and pictures for Sophia, explaining how and why things happened, and why I’m here alone today.”

Farrah’s latest post comes after she paid tribute to Derek on his birthday in early May, which was seven months ago.

She captioned an Instagram video of herself and her daughter with, “With all the emotion, love, and strength at this time.”

“I’ll never forget the tragic accident, but Happy Birthday days–for my best friend, soul mate, love of my life, and Sophia’s father–are just as difficult.”

