On ‘The Bachelor,’ Clayton Echard claims he ‘found love.’

Clayton Echard found love on The Bachelor! Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep, appeared on Good Morning America one day after being confirmed as the franchise’s next leading man, and teased what fans can expect from his journey.

He confirmed, “I found love.”

“I was a little sceptical going into the trip, but I’m pleasantly surprised that things turned out much better than I expected.

Again, I’m really looking forward to watching it again and having everyone else watch it with me.”

Clayton, who first appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, went into the process with a “checklist of sorts” of qualities he wanted in a potential partner.

He claimed that the women turned out to be even better than he had hoped.

“I was looking for someone who was funny, intelligent, driven, and put forth effort,” he explained. “So I figured, ‘OK, that’s a good list, and hopefully I’ll find that.'”

“What I discovered was that the women quickly surpassed my expectations.

They delivered all of that and more, so my expectations continued to rise, and I realized that, in the end, I would find everything I wanted and more.”

Clayton was “extremely honored and humbled” by the entire experience.

“There were a lot of things I learned.”

The biggest one, I believe, is learning to be comfortable with discomfort and stepping outside of that comfort zone.

“[That] really pushed me to grow as a person,” he said.

“In the short time I was there, I learned a lot about myself.”

Clayton’s women sparred back-and-forth and hurled insults like “fake” and “two-faced” before one woman told another to “keep my name out of your f**king mouth,” as the first trailer for his season teased.

Clayton’s sobbing and hugs prompted the Bachelor to scream, “She f**ked it up for everyone.”

It’s over; I’m completely broken.”

