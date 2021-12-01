On The Bachelor, who are Clayton’s final four picks?

More spoilers ahead of The Bachelor’s 26th season reveal who Clayton Echard will select as his final four ladies.

Clayton, 28, will join the popular dating show as the new leading man, according to ABC.

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor will premiere in January, and he has already spoken out about finding love on season 26.

“I did find love,” Echard said on Wednesday, December 1 in an interview with Good Morning America.

“I was a little sceptical going into the trip, but I’m pleasantly surprised that things turned out much better than I expected.

I’m just so excited to rewatch it and have everyone else do the same.”

He claimed that while filming, he “found himself” and discovered “everything (he) desired and so much more.”

“I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri who just wants to find love,” Echard said in a teaser trailer released by ABC on Tuesday.

And I’m convinced that my future wife is among us.”

Clayton’s final four, according to a spoiler released in November 2021, could include:

Susie is a pageant winner from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is said to be the front-runner.

Miss Virginia USA in 2020 was her title.

She graduated from Lindenwood University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in cinema arts and a minor in communications.

Susie Evans Media is her company’s founder and owner, and she volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Evans also worked as a program manager for Snow Companies LLC in Williamsburg, Virginia, until May 2021.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she planned and executed “patient education programs” as well as arranged patient recruitment events.

“I’m passionate about making videos that are both educational and inspirational.”

I’ve worked in both the entertainment and corporate worlds.

Susie says on her LinkedIn page, “I currently work in marketing and pursue my passion for film on the side.”

According to her Instagram page, Recchia is a flight instructor and commercial pilot.

She was born and raised in the Florida city of Orlando.

Serene is a Wilhelmina Denver and The Tabb Agency professional model.

According to her LinkedIn page, she attended and received a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Media from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020.

In her bio, she also stated that she prefers to sleep late rather than get up early.

“I will never be a morning person,” she wrote, “for the moon and I are much too in love.”

