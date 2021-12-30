On the beach in Montecito, where they got engaged, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands.

In Montecito, KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted taking a romantic stroll along the beach.

The KUWTK star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, watched the sunset from the Rosewood Hotel, where they had just gotten engaged two months before.

Kourtney wore a leather trench coat, chunky boots, and square sunglasses, while the couple wore matching head-to-toe black outfits.

Travis, on the other hand, wore his favorite skeleton embroidered jacket over a hooded sweatshirt to keep things casual.

As they walked down to the water with drinks in their hands, the couple seemed blissfully happy.

They took a romantic trip to Montecito earlier this week, to the same spot where Travis proposed in October, surrounded by roses and candles.

They ate ice cream and caramel at Oliver’s of Montecito, ate plates of cheesy pasta, and gazed out the window of their hotel room at the beach.

With a photo of the sexy sheer negligee she wore – which featured red handprints over the chest – Kourtney also hinted at their raunchy bedroom antics.

For repeatedly bragging about their wild sex life, the duo has received a lot of backlash.

Travis posted a photo of himself licking Kourtney’s feet, she gave him a lap dance at a wedding, and they shared a photo of their messy bed, implying that they’d had sex in it, in recent weeks.

Kourtney has also sparked speculation that she is expecting the musician’s child by fueling rumors that she is pregnant with his child.

She sparked baby rumors earlier this month when she displayed a kitchen closet stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

She walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

Following the couple’s official announcement in February, fans have noticed a slew of clues that point to a possible pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

This wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices, and she’d also had a water martini.

To flavor her non-alcoholic beverage, the Poosh founder held a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado.

She wrote about her dinner choice, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has opted for baggy clothing, including a pair of baggy pink pants she wore on a recent Disney trip to hide her…

