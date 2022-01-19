On the ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast, Jamie Lynn Spears discusses Britney Spears comparisons, a physical altercation with her mother Lynne, and more.

And so it goes on.

Jamie Lynn Spears is revealing new details about her family and her complicated relationship with sister Britney Spears as she promotes her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

“I’m a big fan of my younger sister.

“I’m her biggest fan, but guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever,” the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Tuesday, January 18.

“This is my family, and I was born into it.”

This was not my choice.

Imagine a big ship, and I’m just a little dinghy riding the waves, trying to, like, f—ing survive, you know? That was my life.”

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears, 40, have been at odds since the Grammy winner’s explosive testimony about her conservatorship in June 2021.

While the “How Could I Want More” singer has claimed that she tried to help Britney during her mental health issues and conservatorship battle, the “Toxic” singer has accused her parents and siblings of exploiting her.

Britney Spears was already firing back at allegations detailed in Jamie Lynn’s memoir before it hit shelves on Tuesday, following her sister’s Nightline interview earlier this month.

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her,” Jamie Lynn said in an Instagram statement.

I can’t help but be a Spears, and some of my experiences have involved my sister.

I’ve worked hard since I was a child, and despite being someone’s little sister, I’ve built a career.”

The back-and-forth continued, with Britney refuting Jamie Lynn’s claims that she once locked her younger brother in a room with a knife.

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make such things up about someone,” Britney tweeted on January 15.

While Jaime Lynn begged Britney to call her so they could talk things over privately, the new author’s two-part interview continued.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Jamie Lynn Spears Recounts Britney Comparisons, Physical Fight With Mom Lynne and More on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast