On ‘The Challenge,’ MJ Garrett referred to Ayanna Mackins as ‘Extra,’ and she responded with a clap.

Ayanna Mackins and MJ Garrett returned for The Challenge spinoff and All Stars after being absent from the flagship franchise for over a decade. While there hasn’t been any bad blood between the two this season, he appears to have thrown shade at her in a recent post.

Ayanna has responded since then.

Ayanna Mackins, who thought the other cast members should clean up after themselves, cleaned up the house in the 30th episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2.

Meanwhile, Jodi Weatherton informed her roommates that she went to eat her Greek salad and discovered that it had already been eaten by someone else.

In this week’s challenge, Ayanna is praying to the Pyramid Gods.

Jodi claimed that when she asked Ayanna about it, the veteran dismissed it and told her to clean up before complimenting her on how “privileged” she was. In a confessional, the two-time champ explained that Ayanna apparently didn’t like how Jodi approached her about the salad.

After hearing the story, Jasmine Reynaud confronted the veteran about his “privileged” remarks, sparking an argument.

During the deliberations, Ayanna abruptly admitted to eating the salad, claiming Jodi had left it out too long.

Following the episode, a fan asked MJ Garrett, The Gauntlet 2 champion, what he thought about “(hashtag)saladgate,” to which the three-time competitor replied, “gotta be careful with this one,” alongside a still shot from an episode featuring him and Ayanna, on his Instagram story.

A viewer captured a screenshot of his response and shared it on Twitter, tagging Ayanna and asking her for more information.

Everyone doesn’t like hot sauce…but I have to wonder…what do they say about people who live in glass houses? pic.twitter.comWJ2rTctylR

She replied with a photo of a bottle of hot sauce, claiming that not everyone consumes it.

“However, I have a concern.

“What do they say about people who live in glass houses?” you might wonder.

The veteran clarified her response with a GIF of Isaiah John as Leon in FX’s Snowfall telling Damson Idris’ Franklin to “put the stone down” because he’s in a “glass house.” It’s unclear exactly what Ayanna means, but viewers might see…

