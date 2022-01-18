On the Day She Walks Out on Stage, Stevie Nicks Said Everyone Should Be Worried Blasé

Stevie Nicks has been performing professionally since the age of five.

Nonetheless, she’ll be nervous every time she takes the stage.

It’s a necessary part of being a performer, and Nicks is in desperate need of it.

Nicks’ performances might lose their zing if she isn’t nervous.

Her trepidation is almost like a secret weapon for her.

Nicks has stated that the day she takes the stage blasé, everyone should be concerned.

We sincerely hope that day never arrives.

Since the mid-1970s, Nicks has been the face of Fleetwood Mac.

She’s also managed to succeed in a solo career and a variety of other endeavors.

As a result, with her, it’s usually all systems go.

Despite her extensive performance experience, Nicks still gets nervous before taking the stage.

It’s perfectly normal, and it shows her that she still enjoys it.

Nicks told MTV in 1998 that if she wasn’t nervous before performing, something was wrong with her.

“I think it would be time for everybody to worry if I wasn’t nervous, if I walked in and was totally blasé and just happy and smiling,” Nicks said. “I kind of have to go through that kind of bitter tormented 20, 30 minutes before the show and as much as I hate it like it’s not there now, I’m OK now, but it was there before the show when I saw you,” Nicks said.

“At that point, I’m not feeling well, and I’d rather just stay at home.”

She explained, “It’s an overwhelming feeling.”

“It’s one of the reasons why some people refuse to participate.”

"Except I can make it to the minute, walk out on stage, and then I'm fine."

According to Nicks, she almost needs to be nervous before going on stage, as she told MTV.

She harnesses that energy and puts it to good use in her shows.

Nicks’ technique has even been discussed in several books.

“Everyone, even accomplished speakers, can feel jittery before giving a speech,” authors Dan O’Hair, Rob Stewart, and Hannah Rubenstein wrote in A Speaker’s Guidebook with The Essential Guide to Rhetoric.

It turns out that being nervous is not only natural, but also beneficial.

“When managed correctly, nervousness can help you perform better.

Those butterflies we get before facing a crowd, as Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks attests…

