On the fifth anniversary of her mother’s death, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, says she still suffers from “anger and depression.”

On the fifth anniversary of her mother’s death, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, says she still has “anger and depression.”

The legendary actress died of cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.

The 29-year-old American Horror Story actress shared an undated photo of her mother smiling with a younger Billie next to a koala bear on Instagram.

“People always ask me what stage of grief I’m in,” she began the lengthy caption.

And I never give a simple answer.

Every day, I’m in a different stage of grief.

My grief is like a multi-course meal with a lot of different ingredients.

“A bargaining amuse bouche, followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree, and, of course, denial for dessert.”

“And that’s how grief should be – everything at once – actually, there is no’should’ in grief – grief is whatever it is for you, and that’s how it’should be.”

Billie then explained that she was posting this touching message on December 26th rather than December 27th because she is currently in Australia, where her mother’s death is being commemorated for the fifth time.

“What better thing to post for my Momby’s Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I’d be putting next to each other?!?) than this picture of her and me with a koala!” she continued.

“Love you the most in the world,” Beanie Feldstein wrote in the comments section, as did a slew of other celebrities.

“Sending all the love in the world,” Lily Collins added, while Kaitlyn Dever added, “I love you Billie.”

Billie is currently filming Ticket to Paradise in Australia with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, two Hollywood heavyweights.

The actress has previously spoken openly about her mother’s death, including on the fourth anniversary of her death.

“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there who is missing a loved one they’ve lost,” Billie wrote alongside a photo of her with her mother.

“In particular, those of you who have lost a loved one during this tumultuous year.

“You’re not by yourself.”

Billie has changed a lot since the Star Wars actress passed away, as she shocked fans when she announced in September 2020 that she had given birth to a baby boy with fiancé Austen Rydell following a secret pregnancy.

Austen proposed to her in June 2019, and the happy future groom announced the news on his Instagram.

