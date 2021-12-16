On the front end of his Arkansas Senate campaign, Jim Bob Duggar receives some bad news.

Jim Bob Duggar’s campaign for the Arkansas State Senate is over.

When voters went to the polls on Tuesday, just days after his son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, the former Counting On star lost by a landslide.

Colby Fulfer, the city of Springdale’s chief of staff, instead won the Republican nomination in the special primary election.

Duggar and Fulfer were among four Republicans who sought their party’s nomination for the state Senate seat that was left vacant after Republican Sen.

Edge Nowlin, a retired IBM engineer, and Steve Unger, a retired US Navy captain, were the two other candidates.

According to Tuesday’s poll results, voters preferred Fulfer to all three other candidates, with Fulfer receiving over 46% of the vote.

Unger took 31% of the vote, while Nowlin received 6%.

In contrast, Duggar only received 15% of the vote.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star first announced his candidacy for Arkansas Senate in October.

Duggar announced the news on the family’s official Facebook page, noting that he and wife Michelle Duggar “have raised our 20 children” in Northwest Arkansas.

It’s where we started our small businesses, and it’s where we’ve grown them.

“It’s important to us to give back and to help others in any way we can,” Duggar said, adding that he felt called back to politics because “these are unprecedented times in our nation.”

“Our nation’s founding principles are under threat like never before,” Duggar concluded.

“We need a strong pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun, and pro-life voice now more than ever.”

Conservatives must demand bold leadership that prioritizes Arkansas families, jobs, and constitutional liberties.

In the Arkansas State Senate, I look forward to representing you.”

Duggar served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002 before running for Arkansas State Senate in 2021.

Duggar worked on several bills dealing with sexual assault during his time in the House, including co-sponsoring a bill in January 2001 to expand the list of sexual offenses in Arkansas’ Sex and Child Offender Registration Act.

