On the ‘Give Them Lala’ Podcast, Lala Kent opens up about Randall Emmett from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ – ‘Lala You Were So Disposable.’

On the ‘Give Them Lala’ Podcast, Lala Kent breaks down about Randall Emmett from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ – ‘Lala You Were So Disposable.’

On her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules was moved to tears as she discussed how learning more about her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett has made her feel “disposable.”

Her emotions grew stronger as she spoke, and she revealed that she won’t go into great detail about the situation because she wants to protect her child, Ocean.

In fact, she referred to her daughter as “Ocean Kent” rather than “Ocean Emmett” as she spoke, emphasizing how severe the relationship with Emmett is.

Kent began her podcast by referring to Emmett as “he who will not be named,” and she stated that she believes he was never interested in her in the first place.

On her Give Them Lala podcast, she said, “I have my moments.”

“I’m not sure if anyone listening to this podcast can relate.”

But, in the five years and eight months that I’ve been with ‘he who shall not be named,’ I’ve felt like we’ve built a family.

That’s what I was thinking.

I learn something new every day.

That makes me feel bad, Lala; you’ve been so disposable all along.”

She said, “You didn’t mean anything.”

“You were nothing more than a possession, a shiny object.”

And I have to accept that.

I need to understand that the person I’m dealing with, in my opinion, serves the same purpose.

I am nothing more than a possession to you.

And that makes me sick on a daily basis.”

Kent wants to open up, but for her daughter’s sake, he won’t.

“I learned what I learned and tried my hardest to keep my f****** mouth shut for my daughter,” she explained.

“Say nothing about what I know.”

It can be excruciating, and all I can do is sit and say that the universe will take care of itself.

Nothing is required of you.

All I have to do now is make sure Ocean Kent is safe.

And I’m sure there are plenty of other women who feel the same way.

The level of deception and betrayal is astounding.

And it has the potential to destroy you.”

Kent’s voice quivers and she begins to cry at this point.

“You know, there are some moments when I sit here and think to myself, ‘How will I ever go out into the world and talk to anyone again?'” she wondered.

“It’s also critical for me to learn…

