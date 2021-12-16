On the ‘Give Them Lala’ Podcast, Lala Kent reveals that her engagement ring is fake and brown.

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules revealed that the engagement ring Randall Emmett gave her was worth a lot less than she thought.

On her Give Them Lala podcast, Kent discussed the ring, revealing that Emmett told her the diamond was worth around (dollar)150,000.

Her research revealed that the ring’s value was in the “teens,” and that the diamond’s color had been artificially enhanced – it was originally brown.

On her Give Them Lala podcast, Kent said, “I was talking to my mom about how some rappers take s***** diamonds and make them pretty.”

“How do you know so much about this,” she continued, “in my mother’s mind?”

“I’m not sure how much I know about this.”

So I give it an ‘F’ and decide to take my engagement ring to a jeweler who came highly recommended by some very high-level people.

They told me to take this ring to so and so and have it examined.

That is exactly what I do.

Keep in mind the jeweler, whose name I will not reveal.

You can look it up on Google.”

“The jeweler was quoted in several publications as saying the ring is worth around (dollar)150,000,” she added.

“He, whose name we will not reveal, flew in four times to make certain the diamond was flawless.”

“And I won’t tell you why he flew in four times to make sure the ring was perfect!” she added, sarcastically.

The jeweler then dropped a bombshell on Kent, according to Kent, about her ring.

“Here is the GIA certificate that the jeweler said you wouldn’t be able to get a copy of.”

“It was simply given to you,” she explained.

“It says the inscription, GIA, the number, and treated color on the Internet.”

One or more processes have been used to change the color of this diamond.”

So she inquired, “I ask my jeweler who I’m speaking with, what is this ring really worth?”

“According to him, this diamond was most likely brown.”

And he said he’d give me – I won’t say how much he said he’d give me – but it’ll be in the teens.”

“Let’s not get this mixed up,” she added.

“Any type of ring that is given and has sentimental value appeals to me.

It doesn’t matter to me if it was a…

