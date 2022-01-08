On ‘The Golden Girls,’ Rose Nyland, Betty White’s roommate, dragged her roommates 10 times.

Rose Nyland, Betty White’s roommate on ‘The Golden Girls,’ dragged her roommates 10 times.

Betty White became a beloved national treasure after an 80-year career in the entertainment industry.

For many fans, her portrayal of the innocent and naive St.

Rose Nylund, a native of Olaf, Minnesota, appeared on The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992.

Every season, White received an Emmy nomination for her performance alongside Rue McClanahan (Blanche Devereaux), Estelle Getty (Sofia Petrillo), and Bea Arthur (Dorothy Zbornak).

She won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in the first season of the show.

As we remember Rose ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday, we thought it would be fun to grab some cheesecake and reminisce about the 10 times she dragged her roommates on The Golden Girls.

“Do you know what I despise doing the most after a party?” Blanche asks.

“Are you looking for your underwear in the huge pile?” Rose inquires.

“We may not have French boutiques, valet parking, or facelifts for Christmas vacation, but we do have friends and family, as well as a sense of community and caring,” Rose says.

“What are you doing inside the house, Sophia, with that heavy coat on?” Rose asks.

“You tell me, Rose!” Sophia says, flashing back to Rose.

“Mama!” exclaims Dorothy.

“Dorothy, was Sophia naked just now, or does her dress really need ironing?” Rose: “Dorothy, was Sophia naked just now, or does her dress really need ironing?”

“Rose, honey, there’s something I have to say to you,” Blanche says.

It’s only two words, but they’re the most difficult two words I’ve ever spoken.”

“Not tonight?” Rose asks.

“Rose, put the glasses in the fridge, shut the door, and stay out here with us,” Dorothy said.

“How will I know if they fog up?” Rose wonders.

“He’ll tell you,” Dorothy says, referring to the little man who lives in there and turns the light on and off.

“I’m not in the mood for jokes, particularly ones about the little man,” Rose says.

You know how much he terrifies me.”

“I have to confess, Rose,” Dorothy says.

In high school, I dabbled in poetry writing.”

“That’s nothing to be ashamed of! In high school, a lot of tall girls who couldn’t get dates wrote poetry,” Rose says.

“I think she’s a gerchominochen,” Rose says.

“Well, what does that mean?” says the doctor.

“Literally, it’s when dog doo turns white,” Rose explains.

However, in general, it refers to the type of person with whom you would not want to share your hoodencoggles.”

“I’m sorry, but I refuse to believe you’ve ever read a scientific journal,” Blanche says.

“Believe whatever you want, and see if I care……” Rose says.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.