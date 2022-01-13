On the grounds of his £3.7 million Suffolk estate, Ed Sheeran is constructing a BURIAL CHAMBER in his church.

On the grounds of his £3.7 million Suffolk estate, Ed Sheeran is building a BURIAL CHAMBER in his church.

ED Sheeran has revealed that at the bottom of his garden, he is constructing a burial chamber.

The crypt will be located within a church that the Shape of You singer is constructing on the grounds of his sprawling Suffolk estate, which will include a tower, pews, and stained-glass windows.

In 2019, planners approved the plan, and Ed has just submitted amended plans to the local council that reveal the structure will include a burial chamber.

The crypt will be built beneath the church’s knave, with a stone slab serving as access.

The chamber will be 2.7m long by 1.8m wide, according to plans submitted to East Suffolk District Council last month.

“Burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)” is written on the plans.

Eight pews, an altar, an upstairs gallery, and a stair turret with access to the tower will be included in Ed’s church.

“It would address an important need for a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for celebration of key life and family milestones,” said Donald Insall Associates, the project’s agents, in previously submitted documents about the church.

“The proposed structure would be an ancillary space to the main house, but separate from it to provide calm and separation.”

The flint walls, lead roof, and round tower will be featured on the two-story oval structure.

It’s a scaled-down version of the Saxon-style wedding chapel he hoped to build in 2018, but was rejected by planners after villagers objected.

It will be built on the outskirts of his property, surrounded by trees, and heated by a heat pump.

“The relatively small structure would be clothed by the existing, emerging native planting in a similar way to other structures in the countryside, helping it integrate into the well wooded clay plateau,” Liz Lake Associates said in the new application.

“As the native wooded backdrop matures, this will continue to establish, reducing views of the building (and other existing buildings).”

“The new building will be largely constructed of handcrafted flint to reflect the highest quality in architecture and design detail, providing a contrasting but muted color and tonal variation that blends into its surroundings.”

Ed lives in a sprawling £3.7 million complex in rural Suffolk that continues to expand as he buys up houses in the area.

It now includes a swimming pool, a two-story treehouse, a pub, and a football pitch.

The Sun has reached out to Ed’s representatives for comment.