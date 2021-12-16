On the internet, the first Spider-Man: No Way Home reactions have surfaced.

Members of the press finally got to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in its entirety after months of speculation and outlandish fan theories.

With a large number of celebrities and members of the media in attendance, Sony and Marvel Studios teamed up for the world premiere of the third solo Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Monday night.

The social embargo has been lifted, and people are tweeting their first reactions to the highly anticipated film.

The film’s massive scope and ambitious plot have been praised by many, as expected.

Most people say it has more emotion than one might expect because it is intertwined with plenty of heart.

Since Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably the best time I’ve had in a theater.

Tom Holland absolutely owns the film, and despite the fact that it’s completely insane at times, it’s SUCH a (hashtag)Spidey film. https:t.coa34M6yFFdM

Spider-Man: No Way Home has the feel of a film adaptation of a major comic book event miniseries (a la Batman Hush).

It was more emotional than I expected, justifies the ending from Far From Home that I didn’t like, and takes the franchise in a new direction. pic.twitter.com8OQCCGYDmw

(hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome allows you to experience every emotion possible.

It’s a 2.5-hour marathon of emotion, action, wit, and heart.

Everything you’d expect from a Spider-Man story.

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Spider-Man.

MCU_Direct @MCU_Direct

(hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome is a fantastic movie.

I’m blown away by how much it delivers.

It even overdelivers, if that’s possible.

Funny, fast-paced, and ultimately very emotional.

I doubt many Spider-Man fans will be disappointed.

I am confident in proclaiming that (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome is the best live-action Spider-Man film ever made.

A thrilling and emotional conclusion to the “Homecoming” trilogy, as well as a clever, fun, and exciting salute to 20 years of Spider-Man films.

I loved every minute of it, which was both hilarious and heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com8xpqbTNgfz

Earlier today, I saw (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome, and it lived up to the hype.

It’s moody, emotional, and full of twists and turns.

I can’t wait to see it with a larger audience.

This is a show you won’t want to miss just because of the performances.

(hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome is a fantastic film.

A love letter to the fans, every scene with Willem Dafoe is fantastic.

I’m not sure what else to say.

I adore Homecoming, but I think this is my favorite of the three books….

First Spider-Man: No Way Home Reactions Surface Online

