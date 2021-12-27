On the Kardashian Family Christmas Card, Chicago West steals the show, prompting Kendall Jenner comparisons.

Chicago West, the 3-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, stole the show during her family’s Christmas card shoot this year, busting out some model poses.

Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, her daughter True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian were all featured in the card, along with Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian.

And, of course, the whole family was dressed in skimpy Skims loungewear.

For her holiday poses, Chicago has drawn comparisons to her famous mother and model aunt Kendall Jenner.

On Instagram, one commenter wrote, “CHI IS LITERALLY YOU.”

Another added, “Chi chi serving face hunny.”

Fans warned Kendall to be on the lookout for her niece on Twitter.

One fan wrote, “Chicago is coming for auntie Kendall’s job.”

“Watch out Kendall! Chicago is a natural!” said another.

