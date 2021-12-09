On ‘The Masked Singer,’ Katharine McPhee discusses performing with David Foster.

On ‘The Masked Singer,’ Katharine McPhee talks about performing with David Foster.

She’s making the most of her opportunities.

Following the news that Katharine McPhee was a member of The Masked Singer duo Banana Split, the songstress spoke with Us Weekly about her experience on the show.

“I thought wearing this huge mask on my head would make me less nervous, like on American Idol, but nope, I was still nervous!”

Fortunately, McPhee wasn’t alone on stage; McPhee’s husband, David Foster, was revealed to be the other half of the Banana Split.

“Having David there was fantastic not only because it made me feel more at ease, but also because he was invaluable in terms of producing and arranging.”

The Smash alum and Grammy-winning producer performed a medley of memorable hits, including Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, but they didn’t get to perform all of the songs on their wish list.

“We had this fantastic arrangement of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License,’ but we were unable to obtain the song’s rights.”

With some of the most intense secrecy in the industry taking place on the set of The Masked Singer, McPhee didn’t take any chances in informing her friends and family that she was a cast member.

“Well, I didn’t tell anyone, but I’ve made friends with my mother, and she’d see me on set and ask what I was doing at the studios! It was difficult to keep it from everyone in my life texting me this week asking if I was the Ice Cream!”

“The costumes are so ridiculous, we really just wanted to have fun!” she said of her and her husband’s approach to the competition. “We didn’t take anything too seriously and really just had a wild, ridiculous time!”

