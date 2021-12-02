On ‘The Morning Show,’ Jennifer Aniston was said to have used this magical cream.

On ‘The Morning Show,’ Jennifer Aniston was said to have used this magic cream.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

There are some celebrities who have the ‘It’ factor.

They dazzle us on screen and on red carpets with their magnetic beauty and charisma.

They’re the celebrities we fantasize about dining with in order to soak up their radiance in the hopes that it will rub off on us.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on Friends, is one actress we’d like to meet in real life.

She’s not only our hairstyle inspiration (after all, “The Rachel” was iconic), but she’s also our go-to for skincare advice.

What’s one of Aniston’s beauty secrets? At 52, the Emmy winner looks flawless!

Angela Levin, Aniston’s makeup artist, used Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream to prepare the actress’s skin for The Morning Show, according to New Beauty.

Aniston shared a photo of her “dream team” and their beauty products on Instagram Stories, and eagle-eyed viewers noticed Charlotte’s cult-favorite cream on display.

Continue reading to shop Nordstrom’s best-selling beauty buy.

It’s an excellent holiday present!

At Nordstrom, you can get Charlotte Tilbury’s Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream for (dollar)45!

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream is truly a magical potion.

With this anti-aging skincare product, you might be able to achieve more youthful skin.

For the ultimate beauty sleep, use this oil-infused, textured formula to firm and plump skin overnight.

What’s better than waking up with instantly softer, smoother skin? Retinol, vitamin E, and a collagen-stimulating bionymph peptide that reduces the appearance of wrinkles are among the night cream’s youth-boosting ingredients.

Please, yes!

At Nordstrom, you can get Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream for only (dollar)45!

“By the morning skin feels soft and smooth and like you’ve had a professional treatment,” one customer said.

“I love this product,” one shopper exclaimed.

“You get the impression that your skin will have plenty of goodness to absorb overnight, as well as that wonderful scent.”

Find out what all the beauty insiders are talking about! “It’s exactly as.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

On ‘The Morning Show,’ Jennifer Aniston was said to have used this magic cream.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https