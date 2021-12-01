On ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles,’ Tami Roman surprises Beth Stolarczyk by slamming her for not having her back.

On ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles,’ Tami Roman stuns Beth Stolarczyk by slamming her for not having her back.

Tami Roman of MTV’s The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles surprised Beth Stolarczyk by telling her she no longer trusted her and didn’t feel she supported her after an emotional afternoon filled with apologies over the blanket incident.

The second episode of the reunion show focused on how the cast dealt with the fallout of the “blanket incident” for both Roman and David Edwards.

When Roman lived in the house in 1993, she admitted to having body dysmorphia issues.

Edwards, who apologized, said his career was destroyed when Stolarczyk called him a rapist.

When producers shared never-before-seen footage of Edwards crying as he was asked to leave the house, the episode took a turn for the better.

While Roman and Edwards hugged in the end, Roman later stated that she did not see Stolarczyk, Jon Brennan, or Irene Berrera-Kearns as having her back.

In fact, Beth Anthony and Glen Naessens, who weren’t in the house at the time, were the only two cast members who spoke to her one-on-one.

Roman was irritated that no one had approached her.

Stolarczyk and Brennan met with Roman alone on the roof deck of the house near the end of the episode.

Roman says she’s “good,” but she’s not happy with how Stolarczyk, Brennan, and Berrera-Kearns reacted to her.

During the emotional exchange, Stolarczyk stated that she wanted to follow Roman into the kitchen, but she didn’t, and Roman cut her off.

Roman retorted, “Girl, don’t come at me with that nonsense.”

“I’m going to tell you the truth,” Roman stated.

“I believe that when someone wants to do something, they do it.

Beth A wished to rise.

Glen wanted to get up, so she got up and said, “Tami, I heard you.”

He stood up.

And I was in a lot of pain.

Because I had the impression that you were the only ones in the house.”

The roommates revisited the blanket incident from 1993 in episode one, which led to the first person being kicked off the show.

What Happened During Season 2 of ‘The Real World: Los Angeles’?

“If you were in that situation right now…”

