On ‘The Real World Homecoming,’ why does David leave the house early (again) – ‘This time I’m leaving on my own accord’

David Edwards decides to leave the house with only a few hours left on MTV’s The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, but this time on his own terms.

After a fight with Roman, Edwards learns that Tami Roman’s husband came to the house looking for him.

When tensions reached a breaking point, a producer escorted Edwards out of the house, so he wasn’t home when Roman’s husband, Reggie Youngblood, arrived.

Youngblood was enraged, and the cast was concerned that the situation could devolve into violence.

Youngblood, thankfully, never met Edwards.

Edwards, on the other hand, decided to leave just hours before the reunion was set to end.

Edwards dials “911” for the producers.

After the “blanket” incident, Edwards wanted to speak with producers on The Real World: Los Angeles, and cameras flash back to that moment.

Edwards informs executive producer Kevin Lee, “John just came upstairs and basically told me that Tami’s husband came up here.”

“He’s enraged.

He’s on the lookout for me.”

“Do you just wanna go in and say, hey, you know what, I’m not feeling this anymore,” Lee suggests.

All I want to do now is pack my bags.

And we’ll take you to the hotel?” Edwards says he’d like to stay but didn’t want to offend the crew.

“However, it’s heading in a direction that will be detrimental to everyone, and I’m not here for that,” Edwards says.

“You know what?” he says in a confessional.

“I’m not in the mood to be here any longer.”

I had the distinct impression that my character was being assassinated.

I didn’t appreciate it yet again.”

Edwards returns to the house, much like he did in 1993, to inform his Real World roommates that he will be leaving.

As he gathers his belongings, he says to himself, “Once again I gotta pack and f****** leave.”

Once more, the cameras flash back to Edwards being sent packing in 1993.

That time, however, he was thrown out of the house.

He’s leaving on his own volition this time.

Jon Brennan is acutely aware of the situation.

“Are you going?” he inquires of Edwards.

Edwards claims to be better than what’s going on.

Things are heating up.

“I gave everything I could and that’s it,” Edwards says.

