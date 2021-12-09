On the Royal Tour, Prince Harry’s Angry Reaction: Reporter Claims She ‘Kicked the Wasp’s Nest’ and ‘Didn’t Realize It’

On the Royal Tour, Prince Harry’s Angry Reaction: Reporter Said She ‘Kicked the Wasp’s Nest’ and ‘Didn’t Realize It’

During Prince Harry’s royal tour of South Africa, a reporter asked a seemingly polite question, and the correspondent now admits she “kicked a wasp’s nest” at the time.

However, the journalist claimed she “didn’t realize it” until later.

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills shared one exchange with Prince Harry that received a lot of attention during the documentary The Princes and the Press, which looked into Prince Harry and Prince William’s interactions with the media.

Mills asked him a question while he was on a solo engagement during his 2019 royal tour of South Africa with Meghan Markle.

Harry was not amused.

“That short conversation — what do you hope to achieve through it?” Mills inquired as Prince Harry walked away from the engagement.

“What? Ask them,” Harry said, expressing his displeasure.

“Is that why it’s important for you to come here and talk to them?” Mills followed up on the question.

“Rhiannon, don’t behave like this,” Prince Harry yelled angrily.

Mills admitted that when she asked Harry the question, she was “a little pushing my luck.”

“He doesn’t stop and give me a full interview,” she explained, “but he acknowledges me and says ‘hello’ or whatever.”

“This one went in a completely different direction.”

She explained how she later realized that questioning Harry was a bad idea.

“Most people see it and think, ‘Wait a minute, that was a polite question, why did it blow up?’

“But looking back on it now, I had basically kicked the wasp’s nest and didn’t realize it,” Mills continued.

When the documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour aired, the couple gave candid interviews about how life in the royal spotlight was affecting them.

Prince Harry admitted that he and Prince William had a rift.

Meghan described how difficult it was to be scrutinized by the tabloids.

“I’ve been telling H — that’s what I call him — for a long time that just surviving something isn’t enough.

She explained, “That’s not the point of life.”

“You have to thrive, you have to be happy.”

And I believe I made a concerted effort to adopt the British sensibility of keeping a stiff upper lip.

I made an attempt at it.

I gave it my all.

However, I believe that what that does internally is likely to be extremely harmful.”

“The most important thing…,” she continued.

