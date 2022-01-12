On the Season 6 Episode 2 Recap, ‘One Giant Leap,’ Who Was in the White Car?

On ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 2 Recap, ‘One Giant Leap,’ Who Was in the White Car?

This week’s This Is Us recap is all about love – new, long-lasting, and unrequited love.

The month of January began with a bang.

The 11th episode also gave a major update on the Pearsons’ future plans.

So let’s get right to the meat of the matter.

Season 6 Episode 2 of This Is Us, “One Giant Leap,” is now available for viewing.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, "One Giant Leap," which aired on Tuesday, January 22nd.

[11/11/2022]

Descending in a can

Since Season 4, This Is Us hasn’t spent much time with Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik (Asante Blackk).

However, the second episode of Season 6, “One Giant Leap,” reveals just how far the two lovebirds have progressed.

Aside from the big lie to Randall (Sterling K Brown), that is.

Deja packs an overnight bag for a study session with her friend Tiffany in episode 11 – or so she tells her father.

Deja, on the other hand, is on her way to see Malik, who is a Harvard student in Boston, and she is completely swept away by love.

When Janelle’s birth mother, Jennifer, drops by to pick up her daughter so Malik and Deja can spend the day together, the magic seems to fade.

Jennifer doesn’t seem to notice Deja at first.

When her ex says he’s been really busy writing a paper, she laughs.

Malik is exhausted from juggling his heavy coursework, parenthood, and a job, but Deja is unfazed and sees what’s really going on.

Finally, Deja foregoes quality time with Malik in order to finish his paper.

When Malik returns, he expresses his love for his girlfriend.

Later that evening, Malik and Deja share their first kiss.

They’re both a little jittery.

They’re in love, though.

Later, Deja expresses her desire to “feel this way forever” to Malik.

Deja is all smiles when she takes the bus home.

The butterflies are interrupted briefly by a text from Randall, who inquires about “breakfast at Tiffany’s,” to which Deja responds, “Life changing.”

Nicky is a master at making people uncomfortable.

