On the set of ‘Dark Angel,’ Jensen Ackles claims he and Jessica Alba ‘bickered.’

On the set of ‘Dark Angel,’ Jensen Ackles says he ‘bickered’ with Jessica Alba.

Jensen Ackles is speaking out about his relationship with Jessica Alba while they were co-stars on Dark Angel, and the Supernatural actor makes no apologies for admitting that it wasn’t easy.

On Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, the 43-year-old actor made the shocking revelation, which caught the podcast host off guard.

During the episode, Rosenbaum was going over Ackles’ Hollywood resume when he stopped and asked, “By the way, was Jessica Alba cool to work with?”

Ackles quickly replied, “No.”

“She was horrible,” Ackles replied, leaving Rosenbaum speechless and prompting the host to ask if he was serious.

“I’ve told this to her face,” Ackles said again.

Ackles went on to explain why their relationship on the sci-fi show, which premiered in 2000 and lasted two seasons, caused so much friction.

“I love Jess,” Ackles explained, “which kind of contradicts what I just said.”

“On that show, she was under a great deal of stress.”

She was a young lady.

Alba was 19 years old when the show premiered on Fox, and her relationship was rocky, causing some undue stress on set, I believe.”

He went on to say, “I was the new fresh face on the set who wasn’t really there in season one.”

“I was only supposed to be in for one episode, but they wrote me in as a series regular for season two.”

And because I was the new kid on the block, the lead picked on me.”

When asked how Alba allegedly singled him out, Ackles described it as “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could have.”

Ackles claimed, “She had it in for me.”

“It wasn’t that she didn’t like me,” she explained.

“Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we need,” she said.

Ackles admitted he didn’t take being picked on lightly, and he swung right back at Alba.

“I was like, ‘What the f**k did I do?'” he said.

“I was like, ‘Fire with fire,'” says the author.

Ackles comes next.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Jensen Ackles Says He ‘Bickered’ With Jessica Alba on ‘Dark Angel’ Set