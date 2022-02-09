On the set of his new film, ‘She Was Taken,’ Liam Neeson admits he ‘fell in love’ with a woman.

On the set of his new film, ‘She Was Taken,’ Liam Neeson reveals that he ‘fell in love’ with a woman.

While filming his new action film, Blacklight, in Australia, Liam Neeson admitted to nearly sparking a romance.

“Melbourne was fantastic.

Our Australian crew was fantastic, and they worked extremely hard.

Every department performed exceptionally well.

“They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humor,” the Oscar nominee, 65, told Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr about shooting the film in 2020 on Tuesday, February 8.

“I made a couple of pals,” he explained on an Australian morning show.

I fell in love with her, but she was already taken.”

While Neeson didn’t provide any additional information about the woman in question, he was happy to brag about his time in Australia, revealing that he was forced to quarantine in a “good hotel” and was given Irish bread and scones during his stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I knew there was a two-week lockdown [in]Sydney, which I thoroughly enjoyed,” the Taken actress explained.

Neeson’s missed connection is one of the few times he has discussed his love life since his wife, Natasha Richardson, died in 2009.

Micheál and Daniel, their sons, were born in 1995 and 1996, respectively, after the couple had been married for 15 years.

“[Her death] was a figment of her imagination.

In February 2014, the Schindler’s List actor told Anderson Cooper, “It’s still kind of not.”

“There are times now in our New York home when I hear the door open, especially in the first couple of years… whenever I hear that door open, I still think I’m going to hear her,” she says.

Richardson died at the age of 45 after a skiing accident in Montreal, Canada.

“She was on life support at the time.

… I went in and told her how much I loved her.

When Neeson saw the Maid in Manhattan actress in the hospital, he told her, “Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this, you’ve banged your head.”

“She and I had agreed that if either of us went into a vegetative state, we’d both pull the plug.”

That was my first thought.

‘OK, these tubes must go.’

‘She’s vanished,’ says the narrator.

