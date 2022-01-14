On the set of ‘Scream,’ Drew Barrymore says Courteney Cox helped her get through her pregnancy scare.

Returning the favor.

Drew Barrymore had a nervous breakdown on the set of Scream in 1996, thinking she was pregnant.

In a Monday, January 10 episode, the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, told her 57-year-old former costar, “We became so close.”

“I remember having a nervous breakdown during the poster shoot because I thought I was pregnant when I wasn’t.”

‘How do you know if you’re pregnant? We’re supposed to shoot this poster, but oh, my God, I just started dating someone, how do you know?’ I kept asking you.

“I felt safe going to” the Friends alum with her worries, she said, adding, “You were the mature, sage person in the room.”

Barrymore was right, and the Cougar Town alum laughed.

Cox explained, “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask.”

Barrymore became a mother eight years after her daughter Coco, now 17, was born to her and fellow Scream actor David Arquette in 2004.

Olive, now nine years old, was born to the Golden Globe winner in 2012, followed by Frankie, now seven years old, in 2014.

Will Kopelman, her ex-husband, is the father of her three children.

The 43-year-old art consultant moved on with Vogue fashion director Alexandra Michler after the former couple called it quits in 2016.

On Wednesday, January 12, Barrymore described Kopelman’s wife, 34, as “the most extraordinary stepmom,” telling Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk about her difficulties dating as a single mom.

On an episode of her CBS show, the Santa Clarita Diet alum confessed, “I don’t know how to date with kids.”

“I haven’t arrived yet.”

I have two young daughters and do not want to bring strangers into our house.

I believe it would take me a long time to meet and get to know someone before I could even consider introducing them to my daughters.”

The author went on to tell CBS Mornings’ Gayle King that she “never” intends to remarry, adding, “There’s no reason to be.”

… I’d probably live with someone else again.

Yes, possibly.

But I’m never, ever, ever going to be married again.”

Barrymore was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 before dating Kopelman.

